Sharon (Sherry) Zryd September 1, 1948 - August 23, 2020 Sharon (Sherry) M. Zryd passed away after a brief illness on August 23, 2020. Sherry was born in Richmond, Michigan in 1948. She became a Nurse and earned a BSN from the University of Phoenix and later earned an MA in Psychology. For most of her career, Sherry worked as an OR nurse specializing on the open-heart team in Detroit, Michigan (St. John's Hospital) and Riverside, California (Riverside Community Hospital) and general surgery at C.H.O.M.P. in Monterey. Sherry retired from nursing in 2012 from C.H.O.M.P.. Sherry is survived by two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Sherry had a lifetime of good friends whom she considered to be family. Sherry was a parishioner at Mission San Carlos and volunteered at various organizations within the communities of Marina, Seaside and Monterey. She will be missed by many who knew and loved her. Her memory lives on as a handprint on our hearts. A private family service will be held in Michigan on September 19. A time of remembrance will be held September 5 at 706 Bandholtz Ct., Marina, Ca. 93933 if you would like to come and share a memory with her friends and family. If you wish, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude's Hospital, a charity she supported and cherished. As Sherry would say, "The party has to end sometime!" BERMUDEZ FAMILY CREMATIONS AND FUNERALS 475 Washington St., A Monterey, CA 93940 831-324-0404





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store