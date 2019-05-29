June 10, 1931 - May 21, 2019 "Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Mason, Veteran" KINNICK, WILLIAM "BILL" FRANKLIN passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 peacefully at home. Bill was born in Noblesville, IN on June 10, 1931 to Bernice Ester (nee Lowther) and Benjamin Franklin Kinnick. Bill grew up in Indianapolis, IN and moved to Riverside, CA in 1945. He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1951 to 1953, where he was stationed in Houston, TX. He met Mary "Helen" Nichols and they were married on March 22, 1952. Bill attended San Diego State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business in 1956. He enjoyed a career as a real estate appraiser, working for the FHA and then for himself. Bill and Helen welcomed Benjamin James in 1962 and Mary Victoria in 1966. The family resided in Riverside until 1977, when Bill and Helen built their dream home in Temecula. Like his father, Bill was an active Mason, joining in 1965 and eventually earning his 32nd Degree. In 2010, Bill earned the Hiram award from the Temecula Catalina Lodge for his "Dedicated service to our Lodge, Masonry in general, and mankind." Bill was also a member of the Long Beach Shriner's Lodge and recently was recognized for 50 years of Shriner membership. Bill was a big fan of Indy Car racing and was able to go to the races many times throughout his life. Most recently, he visited on his 80th birthday, for the 100th Anniversary of the Indy 500. His love of cars extended to Ford Mustangs. His 1965 red Fastback is still running strong! Bill enjoyed music, dancing, reading, following the stock market, and spending time with family and friends. Bill was lucky to find love twice in his life. His first marriage to Helen lasted 53 years, until her death in 2005. Bill met Lina Constantino in 2009 and they were married in 2012. They recently celebrated seven years of marriage. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Lina Kinnick; son, Benjamin J. Kinnick of San Diego, CA.; daughter, Mary V. Kinnick-Ruppert of Encinitas, CA.; sister Sara Peck of Riverside, CA.; grandchildren, Taylor and Zachary Kinnick, and Joy Helen Ruppert; daughter-in-law, Deborah Cruz Kinnick, and son-in-law, Paul Ruppert. He was preceded in death by his parents, and loving first wife, Helen Kinnick. Bill's family greatly appreciates the help and support of his caretakers, Comfort Keepers of Temecula, as well as the help and care of Hospice by the Sea. A viewing will be held at St. Catherine's in Temecula on May 30 from 10:15 to 10:45 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. Also on May 30, a pavilion ceremony will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 2:01, followed by a celebration of life at Bamboo House Asian Bistro in Temecula from 3:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to . Mortuary Services are being handled by England Family Funeral Mortuary: https://www.englandfamilymortuary.com/obituaries/William-Kinnick/. WL00201150-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary