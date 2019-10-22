Jackie Dee Tisdale Rogers, 85, was born August 25, 1934 in Midland, Texas to proud parents Joseph "Jack" Tisdale and Dixie Stewart Tisdale. She grew-up in Odessa Texas with her little sister Pat Tisdale Templeton (deceased) and a host of cousins.

While in high school, Jackie worked as a "Soda Jerk" at a local drug store in Odessa. It was also at the same time when she met her forever love, Weldon "Sonny" Martin Rogers, who was renting an apartment from her grandmother and working for Tuboscope as a pipe inspector. Weldon and Jackie married on August 25, 1952 in Odessa, TX. A few years later they welcomed their first child, Cathy followed by Chuck and Carol. In 1962, the family moved from Casper, Wyoming to Pearland where Jackie quickly made life-long friends and joined the Garden Club, often entering flower arrangements in the Brazoria County Fair.

The family was very active in the First Baptist church where Jackie taught Sunday School class, VBS, sang in the church choir and served on just about every committee. In the early years, Pearland public schools did not offer Kindergarten. So it was at the same church where Jackie started the first Kindergarten class opened to the Pearland community which she taught at for 15 years.

Jackie did just about every kind of arts and crafts invented, including making ceramics, china painting, tole painting, sewing, needlepoint, interior design - you name it - she did it all. But it was her love for cooking that lead Jackie to open Pearland's first tearoom called "The Pear Tree". Every morning Jackie would rise and make her celebrated pumpkin bread and chicken salad. Customers would be greeted with a smile and a hand-made tea set filled with her famous hot spice tea that went well with her delicious chocolate pie and warm fruit cobblers. When her feet could no longer endure standing at the stove, she decided to sell her tearoom and hit the road with Weldon in their RV. Much to the dismay of their grown children and grandchildren, Weldon and Jackie would take month-long trips all over the USA in their various RVs. They also took numerous cruises and overseas trips with many dear friends.

After Weldon passed in 2014, Jackie sold their home of 55 years and moved into an assisted-living facility where she enjoyed reading, keeping up with friends on Facebook and using her IPad to color pictures.

Jackie was surrounded by family and friends when she passed on October 3, 2019, after a brief but brave battle with lymphoma. No doubt Jackie was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her parents along with Weldon, Cathy, and Pat. Leaving behind to cherish her memory is her son, Chuck Rogers (wife Terri), daughter, Carol Rogers Pringle (husband Mark), son-in-law Mark Hokanson (wife Carol); grandchildren, Kris Hokanson (wife Kim), Michelle Pringle Frogge (husband Mike), Jeff Pringle (wife Amanda), Kirstin Rogers Nelson (husband Ricky), Jordan Hokanson; great-grandchildren, Makenna Hokanson, Andrew Hokanson, Jonathan Pringle and Amy Jo Pringle.

The Memorial Service for Jackie will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581 with Pastor Rex Forsythe officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.