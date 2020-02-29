Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Wayne Dye. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Glen Wayne Dye passed away February 13, 2020 at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.



Services for Glen will begin at 2:00pm on March 7, 2020 at the Kenai Visitors and Cultural Center, 11471



Kenai Spur Highway, Kenai, Alaska with Minister Rick Cupp leading the service. A Celebration of Life reception will. Immediately follow the service until 5:00pm at the same location.



Glen was born September 2, 1947 in Beeville, Texas. His parents were James Glen Dye and Betty Barbara Forester Dye. Glen moved with his family to Anchorage, Alaska in August 1959. His family relocated to Kenai, Alaska where Glen attended Kenai Central High School and graduated in 1966. Glen played basketball for the Kenai Kardinals and was considered a star basketball guard.



Glen served in the Army National Guard Alaska from 1967-1973 and drove trucks for Mukluk Freight Lines, his father's business in Kenai. Glen married Sandra M Daniels in 1970 and moved to Anchorage. While in Anchorage Glen drove for Kodiak Oilfield Haulers before relocating to Kenai in 1982 so their sons could attend school in Kenai. Glen and Sandra later divorced in 1993.



Glen formed a partnership with Aaron Sarks, Richard Assay, Chet Wilhelm and James Harris and operated Hustlers Inc., a trucking company. Glen's passion for trucking was hauling freight to Prudhoe Bay for the oilfield industry. Weaver Brothers Inc. purchased the operating rights for Hustlers Inc in 1989. Glen worked as the Kenai terminal manager for Doyles Fuel Service/Weaver Brothers Inc until his retirement in 2004.



Glen married Peggy S Caddell in 1994. She shared Glen's love of fishing, hunting, camping and flying Glen's Super Cub airplane. Together they enjoyed traveling to attend NASCAR races.



Glen is survived by his wife, Peggy, sisters Judy DeYonge of Tallahassee, Florida, Trish Oliver of Anchorage, Alaska and brother John Dye of Gakona, Alaska, two sons; Mike (Jennifer) Dye of Homer, Alaska and James (Jennifer) Dye of Kenai, Alaska, six grandchildren; Jacob, Max, Simon, Stella, Isabelle and Spencer.



Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Dye.



Peggy writes "Glen taught me patience and compassion. I loved the tenderness Glen saved for me and me alone. Glen was the love of my life. I will miss him."



Mike shared a wonderful memory about racing Go Karts every summer weekend in the early 1980s at the Bartlett track in Anchorage.



Glen's family would like to acknowledge Holy Family Ill Assisted Living Home located in Anchorage, Alaska and Dr. Jonathan Mueller and his team with the Veterans Administration Home Based Primary Health Care for the quality of care they provided to Glen.



