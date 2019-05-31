Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen Hensler. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary



Robert Allen Hensler, 92, died May 17, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital after a lengthy illness. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio but had lived and worked on the Kenai Peninsula for 50 years. He graduated high school in Lexington Kentucky and continued his education at the University of Kentucky after serving in the military. He moved to California to further his education and pursue a career in aviation as an engineer. In 1969, he moved to Soldotna after gaining employment at Union Chemical. After a couple of years he started his own business Project Managers Alaska. He was the project manager on the Soldotna High School project and other schools around the peninsula. After a few years he took a job on the North Slop with Arco and stayed there until retiring in 1992.



His passion in life was flying and he had his pilots license before he had his driver's license. He got his drivers license in the US Army where he served in Japan during WWII. During the Korean Conflict he served his country in the US Air Force.



Alaska offered him many opportunities to fly and he loved landing on beaches with the big fat tundra tires on his Super Cub. He learned how to fly with floats and skis and spent all his free time in the air, weather permitting. When it was time to make that "final landing" he built and flew radio controlled airplanes.



Bob was married to Kaye in 1977 when she worked for him at Project Managers Alaska. He liked to tell people he was the boss until they married, then she was the boss.



Bob leaves his wife Kaye and children Lantz Hensler, Sandy Hensler Dallmann (Jeff) Robert Hensler, Susan Hensler Lee (David), Jeff Doyle (Teresa), Melanie Doyle Luhn (Wade) and Jody Doyle. He leaves numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Military funeral is planned at a later date.



