John A Mattoni, M.D., passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife, on May 31, 2019.
John graduated from Ohio State School of Medicine, in 1959. He did his internship at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, and upon completion, started his own OB/GYN office in Toledo. He retired in 1990.
He and his wife relocated to Port Angeles, in 1995. He loved family, gardening, reading, traveling, and hunting. He was a man of many interests.
John is survived by his best friend and wife of 25 years, Barbara "Babs;" six children, 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Mrs. Mattoni can be reached at [email protected].
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 14 to June 15, 2019