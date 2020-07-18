Douglas Leroy Whitfield, Sr.
Pensacola - Douglas Leroy Whitfield, Sr., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Douglas was born March 10, 1944, in Jay, FL. He was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL. He was a contractor for many years and a bus driver for the Escambia County School District for 33 years.
Mr. Whitfield is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Ethel Whitfield; son, Douglas Whitfield, Jr.; brothers, C.W., J.L., and Grady Whitfield; sister, Margaret Watts; and sister in law, Emily Whitfield.
Mr. Whitfield is survived by his daughter, Heather Moss; son, Montry Whitfield (Ed Collier); step daughter, Crystal Zurba (Tom); step son, Matt Williams; grandchildren, Bryan, Whitney, Brett, Jaylen, Richie, Ashton, Rylen, Amber, Sarah and Sammie; brother, Paul Whitfield; ex wives, Denise Whitfield, Donna Whitfield and Shirley Shaw; life long friend, Odis Wooten; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday July 25, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be at Whitfield Assembly of God Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
