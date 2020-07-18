1/1
Douglas Leroy Whitfield Sr.
1944 - 2020
Douglas Leroy Whitfield, Sr.

Pensacola - Douglas Leroy Whitfield, Sr., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Douglas was born March 10, 1944, in Jay, FL. He was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL. He was a contractor for many years and a bus driver for the Escambia County School District for 33 years.

Mr. Whitfield is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Ethel Whitfield; son, Douglas Whitfield, Jr.; brothers, C.W., J.L., and Grady Whitfield; sister, Margaret Watts; and sister in law, Emily Whitfield.

Mr. Whitfield is survived by his daughter, Heather Moss; son, Montry Whitfield (Ed Collier); step daughter, Crystal Zurba (Tom); step son, Matt Williams; grandchildren, Bryan, Whitney, Brett, Jaylen, Richie, Ashton, Rylen, Amber, Sarah and Sammie; brother, Paul Whitfield; ex wives, Denise Whitfield, Donna Whitfield and Shirley Shaw; life long friend, Odis Wooten; many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday July 25, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be at Whitfield Assembly of God Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 19, 2020
Montry, We Are so very sorry for your loss, and are here for anything you need. We love you very much. May Doug rest in peace.
Ronni Kingsley
Friend
