Edna L. MackenzieDaniel Island - Edna Lucille Long MacKenzie, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2nd, 2020, on Daniel Island, South Carolina. She was born to the late James W. and Edna Plumblee Long in Uniontown, Alabama in 1932. In addition to her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gordan Mackenzie. She attended Randolph-Macon College and then graduated from the University of Alabama where she received her degree in education. She was married to Gordon MacKenzie for 62 years and raised two children in a world where the 'stay at home mom' was her occupation. In addition to being a loving wife and mother she devoted her time to many volunteer activities such as the Junior League, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Gulf Breeze Library. Edna and Gordon enjoyed entertaining, spending time on the water and traveling the world.Together they traveled to many different corners of the world, including living in Luxembourg in the mid 1960s. Retiring to Gulf Breeze, Florida, you might be told 'they couldn't answer the phone right now' because they were swimming, sailing or fishing or she was in the kitchen as she was an excellent cook and baker. Despite being married to a Gator fan, Edna was a loyal Alabama fan. Roll Tide.Edna is survived by her son, James Gordon MacKenzie of Spanish Fort, AL and his wife, Gwen; a daughter Lucie MacKenzie Neely, of Daniel Island, SC and her husband Tom; Edna dearly loved her three granddaughters, Asia, Lydia and Lucie MacKenzie.A graveside service to celebrate Edna's life will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the St. John Cemetery, on G Street, in Pensacola, FL, with Pastor Bill Lamont, officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 A.M. Friday.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to, The Public Library of Gulf Breeze, Florida, or The Charleston Animal Society, Charleston, South Carolina.