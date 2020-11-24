Herminio "Jimmy" LinezoRosamond, CA - Herminio "Jimmy" Linezo, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.Jimmy was born on May 24, 1945 in Cavite, Philippines. While in the Philippines he worked as a Postmaster. Jimmy came to the US and joined the US Army and served his country honorably. After discharge, he worked Civil Service at Edwards Air Force Base as an Electronics Technician and ultimately retired in 2017 with over 40 years Federal Service. Jimmy was very mechanically inclined and a master of small engine and appliance repair. He will be fondly remembered for always willing to help anyone in need or offer a helping hand, and never expect anything in return.He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Bernarda Linezo.Survivors include his loving wife, Rosita Linezo; six siblings, Salvador Linezo (Elda), Lerma Bersabal (Johnny), Victor Linezo, Jr. (Ruby), Amor Del Rosario (John), Lyn Vega (Alex), and Emily Arias (Francis).Visitation will be held 11:30am until a Funeral Mass at 12:30pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Worthen celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors.