1/1
Herminio "Jimmy" Linezo
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herminio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herminio "Jimmy" Linezo

Rosamond, CA - Herminio "Jimmy" Linezo, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Jimmy was born on May 24, 1945 in Cavite, Philippines. While in the Philippines he worked as a Postmaster. Jimmy came to the US and joined the US Army and served his country honorably. After discharge, he worked Civil Service at Edwards Air Force Base as an Electronics Technician and ultimately retired in 2017 with over 40 years Federal Service. Jimmy was very mechanically inclined and a master of small engine and appliance repair. He will be fondly remembered for always willing to help anyone in need or offer a helping hand, and never expect anything in return.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Bernarda Linezo.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rosita Linezo; six siblings, Salvador Linezo (Elda), Lerma Bersabal (Johnny), Victor Linezo, Jr. (Ruby), Amor Del Rosario (John), Lyn Vega (Alex), and Emily Arias (Francis).

Visitation will be held 11:30am until a Funeral Mass at 12:30pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Worthen celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors.





Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:30 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved