Joseph Edward "Joe Eddie" Bellan
Pensacola - Joseph Edward Bellan, son, husband, father and friend, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 79, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Known by Joe Eddie to all his family and friends, he was born on October 13, 1940 and lived in Pensacola, FL his entire life. He graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1958 and attended Pensacola Junior College. Most of his career was spent at Monsanto but he ended his career with Prudential Insurance as a very successful agent, even receiving rookie of the year along with many other awards and recognitions.
Joe Eddie loved fishing, golf and playing tennis. He was the life of the party and you could find him on Saturday cooking for his friends and cheering on his Mighty Gators! He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Elk's Club 497 and NRA. He also volunteered at ECSO after retirement. Later in life even when his health wasn't the best, he still loved having family and friends over for football, food and fun.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nettie Bellan; his son, Barry Matthew Bellan and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Adelaide Bosso.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Robin Bosso Bellan; his daughter, Denise Bertelsen and son-in-law, Tom (of Tallahassee, FL); brothers and sisters-in-law, Shaw and Wanda Bosso (of Gulf Breeze, FL) and Durk and Mimi Buffington (Laguna Beach, CA); along with many other special family members and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held 1:30pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Stephen Bosso celebrant. Social distancing will be in place. All invited if you feel comfortable and masks are encouraged. There are no other group gatherings planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in his name to your favorite charity or spend a day volunteering with the elderly. One smile could make their day.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.