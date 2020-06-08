Thomas Donald Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Donald Martin

Pensacola - Thomas Donald Martin passed away on the morning of June 2 at the age of 77. He was born in West Hazleton, PA 1943 and grew up in Rochester, New York. He attended Alfred University on a football scholarship and was apart of the, "Miracle at Merrill" victory over Susquehanna University in 1964. He graduated in 1966 with a BA in Political Science and subsequently accepted a commission in the United States Marine Corps. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam during which his unit, 2nd Battalion 5th Marines, was awarded four Presidential Unit Citations, and he was awarded a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps he worked for a short time as a sports writer/ photographer for the "Prince William Messenger" and then served with the IRS for 15 years where he helped pioneer Electronic Filing. He served as senior officer and president of the Fox 2/5 Association where he helped to preserve their legacy, and he remained active in the community serving in the Blackberry Ridge Home Owners Association. Tom was an avid weight lifter and enjoyed boating and motorcycling. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, two sons, daughter and three grandchildren.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved