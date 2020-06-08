Thomas Donald Martin
Pensacola - Thomas Donald Martin passed away on the morning of June 2 at the age of 77. He was born in West Hazleton, PA 1943 and grew up in Rochester, New York. He attended Alfred University on a football scholarship and was apart of the, "Miracle at Merrill" victory over Susquehanna University in 1964. He graduated in 1966 with a BA in Political Science and subsequently accepted a commission in the United States Marine Corps. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam during which his unit, 2nd Battalion 5th Marines, was awarded four Presidential Unit Citations, and he was awarded a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps he worked for a short time as a sports writer/ photographer for the "Prince William Messenger" and then served with the IRS for 15 years where he helped pioneer Electronic Filing. He served as senior officer and president of the Fox 2/5 Association where he helped to preserve their legacy, and he remained active in the community serving in the Blackberry Ridge Home Owners Association. Tom was an avid weight lifter and enjoyed boating and motorcycling. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, two sons, daughter and three grandchildren.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.