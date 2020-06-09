Willadean Smith Mullins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willadean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willadean Smith Mullins

Pensacola - Willadean Smith Mullins, 88, of Pensacola Florida, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Spring City, Tennessee. Willadean was a postal worker for many years in Pensacola and retired from Gonzalez Post Office. She was well known and liked by all. She was a member of the Jesters, Maids of Luna, and Krewe of Alphrodite. Willadean loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed making her famous pizzas and peanut brittle for all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Marion and Nora Smith; husband, Curtis Mullins; sons, Gary Mullins and Fred Mullins; sisters, Helen Smith, Margie Morrison and brother-in-law Hamm Morrison; Imogene Hester and brother-in-law Kermit Hester; Anna Ruth Hester and brother-in-law James Hester; Jeannette Burkhart and brother-in-law Gene Burkhart; brother, Grover Smith and sister-in-law Grace Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth and Fred Land. Willadean is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Mullins Wynn and Lisa Mullins Brentzel, and one son-in-law Brian Brentzel; daughter-in-law, Karen Dunaway Mullins; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many wonderful nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday, June 13th at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel, and a graveside service will follow at 12 pm at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist. 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at http://www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
5401 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
4236982541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved