Willadean Smith Mullins
Pensacola - Willadean Smith Mullins, 88, of Pensacola Florida, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Spring City, Tennessee. Willadean was a postal worker for many years in Pensacola and retired from Gonzalez Post Office. She was well known and liked by all. She was a member of the Jesters, Maids of Luna, and Krewe of Alphrodite. Willadean loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed making her famous pizzas and peanut brittle for all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Marion and Nora Smith; husband, Curtis Mullins; sons, Gary Mullins and Fred Mullins; sisters, Helen Smith, Margie Morrison and brother-in-law Hamm Morrison; Imogene Hester and brother-in-law Kermit Hester; Anna Ruth Hester and brother-in-law James Hester; Jeannette Burkhart and brother-in-law Gene Burkhart; brother, Grover Smith and sister-in-law Grace Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth and Fred Land. Willadean is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Mullins Wynn and Lisa Mullins Brentzel, and one son-in-law Brian Brentzel; daughter-in-law, Karen Dunaway Mullins; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many wonderful nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday, June 13th at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel, and a graveside service will follow at 12 pm at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist. 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at http://www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.