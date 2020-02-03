HUNTINGTON – Anna F. Ferris, 87, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 3:13 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Anna graduated from Cannelton High School in 1951 and completed an adult course in medical technology and computer science.
She worked as a secretary for various companies, including Wabash Magnetics, as executive secretary to the administrator of Huntington Hospital, and then retiring from Fisher Engineering in 1994.
She attended Gethsemane Ministries, Huntington, She enjoyed crocheting, reading and working jigsaw and word search puzzles. She loved her family, friends, neighbors, and church.
Anna was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Tell City, a daughter of John Thomas and Daisy (Snowden) Hicks.
On July 17, 1964, she married her beloved husband of 41 years Bernard A. "Jerry" Ferris in Huntington. He passed away July 9, 2006. She is survived by a daughter Patricia (Robert) Sturm of Uniondale, a granddaughter Angela Sturm of Ossian, a daughter-of-the-heart Lois Williams of Huntington, and niece Joanna Paris of Cannelton, IN and her cat Kitty.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Guest and two brothers Charles Young and John Young.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 30, at Deal-Rice Funeral Home- Huntington Chapel.
Brunk Conley officiated. Burial was held Friday, Jan. 31, at Greenwood Cemetery, Tell City.
Preferred memorials are to Jamie's Legacy, c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington, IN 46750.
Online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 3, 2020