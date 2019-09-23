Chris L. Gayer (1955 - 2019)
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN
47586
(812)-547-2511
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
Obituary
PERRY COUNTY – Chris L. Gayer, 64, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.
Born Aug. 11, 1955, in Perry County, he was the son of the late Norman H. and Hazel Labhart Gayer.
Don was retired from Century Aluminum and was a member of the United Steel Workers.
Survivors include his sons, Brant (Kristina) Gayer of Tell City, Todd (Jamie) Gayer of Bloomington; two sisters, Judy Talbott of Rocky Point, Norma Faye Mallory of Ft. Branch; and six grandchildren, Krissa Gayer, Brade Gayer, Kalli Gayer, Ethan Barnes, Anna Barnes and Lylah Gayer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Hall.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 28, followed by a celebration of life at the family home place for the immediate family.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 23, 2019
