TELL CITY – Dessa T. Keown, 101, passed away May 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Falls of the Rough, Ky., on Feb. 7, 1918, to the late John and Maggie (Brown) Allen. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Edward Keown; her children, Margaret Phillips, John Keown and Katherine Bauer; her grandchildren, Dan Yates and Penny Yates; a sister, Beulah McDaniel; and brothers, Arley and John Allen.
Dessa retired from General Electric in 1980 after 30 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, camping and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her longtime companion of over 50 years, Gary Brown of Tell City; her grandchildren, Pam Wilbur, Jeff Young (Sharon), Debra Snyder, Ed Keown (Annie), Cindy Fulkerson (James) and Keith Keown (Bonnie); several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. CDT Friday, May 31, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City. Rev. Harry McDonald will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Perry County News on June 3, 2019