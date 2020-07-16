EVANSVILLE – Donald L. Lashley, 71, passed away at his home in Evansville on January 24, 2020.

He was born on December 29, 1948 in Tell City. Don was the son of the late Dr. Donald and Anna Belle (Karch) Lashley.

Dr. Lashley was a Tell City general practicing doctor who passed away in 1954. Dr. Lashley was a well-known and much beloved physician as a Captain in the U.S. Army and in Tell City.

Don attended grade school in Tell City at Franklin School and then Newman School through the eighth grade. He was a brilliant student and basketball star for Newman. He then attended Culver Military Academy for one semester his freshman year in high school. Starting his second semester freshman year, Don and his mother moved to Evansville, where he finished high school at Evansville Harrison, graduating in 1967.

He attended Indiana University and the University of Evansville. He lived in Evansville all of his adult life. He was a thoughtful and prolific poet, publishing many books and anthologies including "Poems, Dreams and Promises, Beside the Water," and "Selected Poetry: 1966-1996."

He is survived by cousins who live mostly in the Evansville and Bloomington areas.

Alexander East in Evansville handled arrangements and he was laid to rest in Alexander Memorial Gardens in Evansville.

Don loved Tell City and always considered it his home.

