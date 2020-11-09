TELL CITY – Rev. James O. "Jim" Jackson, 84, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Jim was born in Pellville, Ky., on Dec. 19, 1935, to the late Lee and Stella (McDaniel) Jackson.
He is preceded in death by his son, Tim Jackson, and siblings, Betty Jackson in infancy, Lee Edward Jackson and Clodette Caldwell.
Jim was a graduate of Beechmont High School, formerly in Hawesville, Ky., and earned a Bachelor's Degree in ministry at Clear Creek Baptist School.
He was united in marriage on Feb. 19, 1955, to Betty Bryant, who survives. Jim served as a minister for 45 years, retiring in 1999. He loved serving the Lord and ministering to people. He enjoyed hunting and playing cards. Jim was a member of First Baptist Church and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Surviving is his wife, Betty Jackson of Tell City; his sons, Jimmy B. Jackson (Laura) of Owensboro, Ky., and Tracy L. Jackson (Cheryl), Russellville, Ky.; his grandchildren, Bryan, Micah, Jonathan and Emily Jackson, Derek and Lynsey Jackson and London Jackson; his great-grandchildren, Kingston, Laney and Norah Jackson; siblings, Basil Jackson of Owensboro, Ky., Beulah Mae McDaniel of Michigan and Maxine Barker, Peoria, Ill.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Dan Hopkins and Rev. Richard Sams officiated. Burial is in West Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Hancock County, Ky.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.
While visiting the funeral home, a mask is required and social distancing is appreciated.