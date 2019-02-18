Richard "Dick" Knipe, 92, of Crooksville, Ohio, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center-Emergency Department, Somerset, Ohio.

Born Sept.r 22, 1926 in Pleasantville, Ohio to the late Virgil and Bessie Kennedy Knipe.

Dick started out as a farmer and then became the owner and operator of Dick's Packing Plant of New Lexington; he was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Corning, Ohio.

Survived by four sons, David (Suzanne) Knipe of Auburndale, Massachusetts, Richard K. (Darlene) Knipe of Coal Valley, Illinois, Lynn (Barbara) Knipe of Upper Arlington and Rex (Jeannie) Knipe of New Lexington; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth (Helen) Knipe of The Villages in Florida.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Blanche Mahan Knipe on July 23, 2016; and an infant grandson, Andrew.

Calling hours were held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 10-11 at the church on Monday.

Funeral service were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Adams Street, Corning, Ohio with the Rev. John Kay officiating.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary