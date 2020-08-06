Shelley Switzer Campbell

April 12, 1955 - May 30, 2020

Shelley Ann Switzer Campbell passed away in May 2020 in Petaluma, CA. She is survived by her two children: Brian Campbell (Nabeela Aijaz) and Laura Campbell; her sisters: Linda Switzer Clopton (Bill), Judy Summers (Larry), and Janet Sanders (Dave); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her death was preceded by her loving parents (Shirley and Fred Switzer), brother-in-law (Bruce Campbell), and her cousins (Ann Marie Martin Woolley, Polly Licht, Larry Switzer, and Dale Switzer).

Shelley was born April 12, 1955, to Shirley Martin Switzer and Fred Switzer in Northern California and was the third of four sisters. After spending a few of her early years in Ohio where the family moved for her father's work with the Switzer Brothers (later Day-Glo), her family settled in Fullerton, California where she spent the rest of her childhood. From a young age, family and friends were always important to her; she particularly loved spending weeks up by the Russian River with her grandparents, sisters, and four cousins. Shelley graduated from UC Riverside in 1977 with a B.A. in education, and she enjoyed teaching elementary school and special education throughout her life. In 1976, she married Todd Campbell (m. 1976 - 2012), with whom she raised two wonderful children. Brian was born in 1985, and in 1990 her family moved to Minnesota for four years (or as she would jokingly say - four winters) where in 1992 her daughter Laura was born. After leaving Minnesota and spending a year in Oregon, she and her family of four moved to Petaluma, CA in 1996 where she would live for the rest of her life. Shelley loved raising her children in Petaluma and cherished the community that greeted her there. In addition to raising her children and supporting them in their many, many activities, she became an Art Docent in the schools, a Girl Scout Troop leader, joined the PTA, and participated in several other activities that helped the community, the schools, and her children. She continued the summer family reunions - now in Tahoe - with her cousins, children, and next generation of cousins. Shelley was described as a lifelong learner, an extremely caring person, and someone who loved and valued the environment. However, the word that many family and friends have echoed since her death is brave. Shelley faced many medical challenges in her life, which she talked openly about. Most notably, Shelley was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the 1990s and was very open about her experience living with bipolar disorder. Mental illness is extremely stigmatized in our society, yet despite this stigma, she was open about her experience. Shelley wanted to demonstrate to others that bipolar disorder may be a part of one's life experience, but it is not something that defines a person. As Shelley aged, her symptoms worsened. Despite her best efforts, she could not find the help she needed, and Shelley ultimately took her own life.

Shelley's memory can be honored in the following ways: first, and most importantly, continue Shelley's mission to help end stigma towards mental illness. Educate yourself, examine your own biases towards mental health and the biases so widespread in this society, and then help to change the world around you. Stigma towards mental illness has gone on for far too long, hurt far too many, and puts up a barrier for people to get the medical help they deserve. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. A celebration of life will be held when Shelley's family and friends can safely celebrate together.



