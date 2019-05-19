Resources More Obituaries for AMEDEO PETRONGOLO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? AMEDEO "Moe" PETRONGOLO Jr.

On May 16, 2019, of Berlin, NJ passed away peacefully sur-rounded by his loving family. He was 93 years old. Prede-ceased by his beloved wife, Anna (née Salerno). Loving father of Carol Shaw (Robert), June Romond (Michael), Michael (Christine), and his late beloved son Robert (Jacqueline). Dear brother of Anthony (Rosalyn), Joseph (Gilda), Francis (Dolores) and the late Albert (the late Concetta "Sue"). Cherished grandfather of Robert, Richard, Ryan, Rebecca, Jennifer, Amanda and Michael and great grandfather of Julianna, Hadleigh, Madison, Mason, Gabriella, Mackenzie, Gianna, Michael and Everleigh.

Amedeo was born in South Philadelphia where he lived with his parents and four brothers until November 1944 when he joined the U.S. Army, 253rd Regiment of the 63rd Division. As an infantry scout, Amedeo was engaged in patrol activities across the Saar and into German-held territory. He was awarded his first medal, the Bronze Star, for "meritorious achievement in active ground combat against the enemy" for actions on February 12, 1945. On February 17, he earned his first Purple Heart Medal upon receiving a bullet wound through the left side during an attack across the Saar into Germany.

While at a field hospital in France Amedeo received word that his unit was to participate in another attack; he told doctors to release him or he would go AWOL. The hospital relented and he returned to his unit. Amedeo's battalion, the 2nd, eventually won the nation's highest unit award, the Presidential Unit Citation. Amedeo led his unit forward into another attack where he was subsequently rescued with severe shrapnel wounds to his legs, back, hand and face; thereafter, he received his second Purple Heart Medal.

In more recent years (November, 2015), Amedeo was honored by France at a ceremony in NYC for his contributions, 71 years prior, to the liberation of France from German occupation. He received France's highest award, the Legion of Honor medal, established by the Emperor Napoleon in 1802.

After Amedeo's convalescence at the Army Hospital in Staunton, Virginia, in Novem-ber 1945, he was released from the Armed Services. He left his wartime experiences behind as he started a new life.

Amedeo opened Moe's Atlantic Station & Luncheonette in Blackwood, NJ. He married his high school sweetheart, Annie, in 1946 and they moved to Berlin, NJ where they began a family. Amedeo eventually joined his father and brothers in the family construction business his father founded (AP Construction) and worked there ever since. At age 93 Amedeo still went to work every day with his children and grand-children of whom he was exceedingly proud. Besides managing the company, Amedeo had many passions, including his dog Sparky, traveling to Puerto Rico, gardening, boating at the shore, going to the casino and spending time with his family.

Amedeo was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Men of Malvern. He was also a past honoree of Boys Town of Italy, Philadelphia.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Wednesday morning 9:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 P.M. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the OLMC School at 1 Cedar Ave., Berlin, NJ 08009 would be appreciated.

