Celebrating 101 years, died at his home in Gladwyne on March 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia on December 23, 1917, he attended Central High School, the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University Medical School. He served as a captain (surgeon) in WWII, stationed in the Pacific. Dr. Johnston enjoyed a long private practice in medicine. Upon his retirement in 1992, he found great joy in mentoring students in the Art Department at Temple University and honing his own skills making jewelry. He was a strong advocate of the Boy Scouts, receiving a 75-year service pin and he continued to volunteer up until his death. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dr. Jean Johnston, his three daughters, Ruth Johnston (David Wright), Betsy Johnston, Gail Brown (Kirby Brown), and 6 grandchildren, Maggie Olson, Brian Olson, Sarah Webb, Liz Maynor, Kaitlin Webb, and Parker Webb who enjoyed hearing his many stories spanning over 100 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts of America may be made in his memory: 1485 Valley Forge Rd. Wayne, PA. 19087.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019