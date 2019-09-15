Home

JAMES PAUL SOULGES D.O.

JAMES PAUL SOULGES D.O. Notice
SOULGES
JAMES PAUL, D.O.


Age 90, of Wyndmoor PA, passed away peacefully September 8, 2019. Survived by wife Connie Soulges (Sosangelis); daughter, Tracey Soulges; son, Jeffrey Soulges (Stephen Freret); grand-sons, Ryan Prendergast, James and John Soulges; pre-deceased son, Paul Soulges (Veronica). Also survived by sister, nieces, nephews and cousins. Deceased parents, Paul and Goldie Soulges of Reading PA. He grew up in Mt. Carmel PA. Graduated from Albright College and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1955. He was a family physician with a private practice in Philadelphia for 50 years. Dr. Soulges was also employed by the Philadelphia School District for 35 years and served as a school physician and occupation-al medicine. He was devoted to his family and his entire family will miss him greatly.
Interment was private at George Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Soulges' memory, Moss Rehab Social Service, 60 E. Township Line Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027. A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
