GALANTE
THE MOST REV. JOSEPH A.
Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Camden, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Leonard J. and Edith M. (nee Cocci) Galante. Devoted brother of Francis R. (Marie), William L. (Mary Anne), and Paul C. (Anita) Galante.
Relatives, friends, clergy and religious are invited to his Funeral Friday with the Rite of Reception beginning at 3 P.M. at St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood NJ, with a Viewing starting at 3:30 to 4:30 P.M. and Viewing from 7 to 9 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 11 A.M., at St. Agnes Church, preceded by a Viewing from 9 to 10:30 A.M. The Rite of Committal will be at St. Dominic Cemetery, 8500 Frankford Avenue, Phila. PA 19136, and any one may attend. Memorials in Bishop Galante's name may be made to Diocese of Camden, 631 Market Street, Camden NJ 08102.
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019