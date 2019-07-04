Home

St Matthias Catholic Church
128 Bryn Mawr Ave
Bala-Cynwyd, PA 19004
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthias
Bala Cynwyd, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias
Bala Cynwyd, PA
PASQUAL S. (Pat) PORRINI Notice
PORRINI
PASQUAL S. ("PAT")
died in Clearwater, FL at age 96. Pat was born in West Phila., and after graduating from Overbrook HS, was a shipfitter during WWII. Thereafter he was a helicopter test flight engineer and ultimately pursued a career in electrical design and engineering. He played semi-pro football in the Knute Rockne league, is a member of the PA Bowlers Hall of Fame, earned a gold medal on the US bowling team in world competi-tion, and was golf club champion at Hercules CC in 1989.
Pat is pre-deceased by parents Nicholas and Anna; sisters, Mary (Fran)and Edith (Hank); wife, Helen; son, Denny and daughter-in-law, Sandy. Pat is survived by sons, Nick (Alise), and Paul (Christine), daughter, Trish Burdo (Rocky), and daughter-in-law Bobbie. He is also survived by his grand-children, Lorien, Jason, Rocky, Katie, Nicholas, Peter, Tommy, Julianna and Christian, and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Tessa, Ella, Noella and Livia.
Funeral Services will be on Wed, July 10th at St. Matthias, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Visitation 9-11 A.M., followed by Mass at 11 A.M., and luncheon afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be made to: Cobbs Creek Restoration and Community Foundation, 300 Four Falls Corp Ctr, 300 Conshohocken State Rd #405, West Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019
