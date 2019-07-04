PORRINI

PASQUAL S. ("PAT")

died in Clearwater, FL at age 96. Pat was born in West Phila., and after graduating from Overbrook HS, was a shipfitter during WWII. Thereafter he was a helicopter test flight engineer and ultimately pursued a career in electrical design and engineering. He played semi-pro football in the Knute Rockne league, is a member of the PA Bowlers Hall of Fame, earned a gold medal on the US bowling team in world competi-tion, and was golf club champion at Hercules CC in 1989.

Pat is pre-deceased by parents Nicholas and Anna; sisters, Mary (Fran)and Edith (Hank); wife, Helen; son, Denny and daughter-in-law, Sandy. Pat is survived by sons, Nick (Alise), and Paul (Christine), daughter, Trish Burdo (Rocky), and daughter-in-law Bobbie. He is also survived by his grand-children, Lorien, Jason, Rocky, Katie, Nicholas, Peter, Tommy, Julianna and Christian, and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Tessa, Ella, Noella and Livia.

Funeral Services will be on Wed, July 10th at St. Matthias, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Visitation 9-11 A.M., followed by Mass at 11 A.M., and luncheon afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be made to: Cobbs Creek Restoration and Community Foundation, 300 Four Falls Corp Ctr, 300 Conshohocken State Rd #405, West Conshohocken, PA 19428.

Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019