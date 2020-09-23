1/
Angela Alexander
CENTRAL — Angela Lynn Alexander, 51, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at her home in Central.

Angela was born in Michigan, a daughter of George Ronald and Carolyn Maw Alexander. She was a graduate of D.W. Daniel High School and Clemson University. She loved watching deer and birds from her home in the country. She also enjoyed photography and playing golf and putt putt. She was a member of Norris First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Connie Renee Avery and her husband, Kerry of Liberty; and nephews, Trevor and Tanner Avery.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
