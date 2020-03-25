EASLEY — Mr. Billy Norman "Bill" Hiles, 88, husband of the late Margaret Camp Hiles, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, a son of the late Edward H. "Ed" Hiles and the late Ola Massingale Hiles, Mr. Hiles retired from Dan River Mills with 40 years of service and later retired from the School District of Pickens County with 18 years of service. He was a member of Welcome Missionary Baptist Church where he served as head usher.

Bill loved his family dearly and his passion was working on classic cars, especially his 1950 Plymouth and his 1951 Ford Truck, "Lollipop."

Surviving are two daughters, Marsha H. Prince (Larry) of Greenville, and Kathy H. Gwinn (Reverend Gary) of Easley; a sister, Violet H. Holcombe of Liberty; six grandchildren, Mitch, Mali, Evan, April, Alisha and Patti; one step-grandson, Roger Prince; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hiles was predeceased by four brothers, Bruce, Frank, Shirley and Glenn Hiles; one sister, Daphene Smith; and a step-grandson, Tim Prince.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 4463 Old Easley Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29642. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to the Steeple Building Fund of Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Easley, SC 29641.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.