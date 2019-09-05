LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Ward were conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family received friends Monday afternoon at the mortuary. Burial was on Tuesday at Big Crabtree Baptist Church Cemetery in Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Darren Lee Ward, 47, of 120 Golden Springs Drive, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Spruce Pine, N.C., he was a son of Kenneth and Wanda Ledford Ward.

He was retired from Farm Bureau Insurance and was a member of Crossgate Church. Darren loved hiking, dancing, and spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his parents of Spruce Pine, N.C., are his wife, Nelli Ward of the home; adaughter, Sarah Ward of Easley; three sons, Aaron Ward of Anderson, Joshua Ward (Rachel) of Easley, and Caleb Ward of Columbia; a daughter, Gwyneth Terry of home; a sister, Sharon Calloway (Chris) of Newland, N.C.; a brother in law, Nathan Williams of Easley; his father and mother in law, Christopher Williams, Jr. and Patsy Williams of Easley.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Grace Ward.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville SC 29615.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.