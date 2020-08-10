SIX MILE — Mr. David Daniel Hardenbrook Sr., age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 1, 2020. Mr. Hardenbrook was born in Arlington, Fla., and was the son of the late Issiah Hardenbrook and Essie Viola Grace Hardenbrook and husband to the late Dorothy Josephine Bailey Hardenbrook.

Survivors include his three sons David Hardenbrook Jr. (Susan) from Six Mile, S.C., Michael Hardenbrook (Lonna) from Six Mile, S.C., and Brian Hardenbrook from Six Mile, S.C., and two daughters Patsy Cooper (Larry) from Easley, S.C., and Cindy Stewart (Dale) from Liberty, S.C. Also surviving is a brother Jerry Hardenbrook from Westminster, S.C., and many loving grandchildren: Wayne, Tonya, Adam, Kenneth, Chris, Jamie, Heather, Cory, Josh, Justin, Skyler, Jacob, David, Kelly, Ryan, Daniel, Matt, Isaac, Hannah, Tyler and Trent. Mr. Hardenbrook leaves behind many precious and loving great-grandchildren and a number of great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hardenbrook was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Rollins; and brothers, Bobby Hardenbrook and Donnie Hardenbrook; and sisters, Lucille Laden and Betty Coley.

Mr. Hardenbrook served in the United States Army and loved the outdoors. He was a fisherman. He enjoyed his trips to Walmart. He was known by his family for working on cars. He kept a very clean car and cut his grass even when it did not need it. He loved his family and was known to be a quiet man.

A visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. with a chapel service being held at 11 a.m. Burial will occur following the chapel service at Westview Cemetery in Liberty, S.C. His brother Jerry Hardenbrook will be officiating along with Wade Dixon.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Hardenbrook family.

Family is accepting to flowers. The family would like to take this time to thank the caregivers at Interim Healthcare of Greenville for their special care of their father. They want to especially thank nurse Daphne for her care and to daughter Patsy Cooper.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com