LIBERTY — Dice Marvin Pilgrim, 86, of Liberty, S.C., died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Liberty, he was the widower of Corrie Cope Pilgrim and a son of the late Paul Pilgrim and Ollie Bell Bolding Pilgrim. He retired from Glenwood Mills and was a member of Rice's Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Pilgrim (Susan) and Jerry Pilgrim (Sandra) all of Liberty; a daughter, Debra Barrett of Liberty; five grandchildren, Chanté Bolding, Laura Wood, Leann Pilgrim, Kimberly Turner, and Nichole Finley; also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Alex, Dustin, Alyssa, Jordan, Dillon, Chantz, Eli, Kaylee, Haylee, and Myiah.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Pilgrim were conducted on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family was at the home of Jerry Pilgrim, 155 Pilgrim Family Lane, Liberty SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



No memorial events are currently scheduled.
