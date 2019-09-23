EASLEY — Dina Hendrix Sellers, 70, wife of the late Leon Steve Sellers, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late William Edward "Bill" Hendrix and Juanita Morgan Hendrix.

Mrs. Sellers was a 1967 graduate of Easley High School. She retired from Baptist Easley Hospital after 50 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Chad Sellers (Amy) and Angela Sellers Moore (Terry) all of Easley; a granddaughter, Cassidy Crowe; great grandchildren, Caysen Crowe, Corbin and Claire Thomas; a brother, Daniel Hendrix (Christa) of Oak Island, N.C.; and a sister, Patricia Wayne of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Dan Wayne.

The family received friends Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church, with a service following at in the church sanctuary. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Charleston , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.