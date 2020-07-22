1/
Donnie Chappell
LIBERTY — Donnie Ray Chappell, 79, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital-Downtown.

Born on Feb. 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert Leslie Chappell and Bessie Stephens Chappell. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Donnie cherished his family. He owned and operated Liberty Tire Exchange for 35 years and he enjoyed golf. Donnie was a member of The Rock at Jocassee, the Pickens Country Club and Rolling Green golf course of Dacusville. He could clog dance and was an avid Clemson Tigers football fan. Donnie was of the Baptist faith.

Donnie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Elaine Lusk Chappell; one son, Cameron Scott Chappell; one sister, Cornelia Ann Chappell Lynch and two granddaughters, Chloe Michele Chappell and Claire Ray Chappell.

Along with his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Michele Chappell; one son, Tommy Ray Chappell; six brothers, Carrell Chappell, Lloyd Chappell, James Chappell, JC Chappell, Steve Chappell and Reverend Odell Chappell, and one sister, Idell Moser.

The family will receive friends Thursday July 23, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home with the Reverend Greg Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the Chappell family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Chappell family in making arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
