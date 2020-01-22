SIX MILE — Eloise Stewart Reece, 82, of Six Mile passed away Thursday Jan. 15, 2020 in Pickens.

Born in Pickens, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Wayne Stewart and Minnie Powell Stewart and wife of the late Charles Jimmy Reece.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist church and served as a custodian at Cannon Hospital.

Survivors include one son; Jerry Lee Reece and his wife Diann of Pickens, S.C., a daughter; Audrey Elizabeth Medrick and her husband Thomas of Six Mile, S.C. Eloise also leaves six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren to share in her memory.

Services were Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

