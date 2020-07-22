James Tallent

ANDERSON — James Richard Tallent, 90, husband of Carolyn Gillespie Tallent, passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday July 4, 2020.

Mr. Tallent was born in Concord, N.C., a son of the late Martin Luther and Elsie Causby Tallent. He was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from McCrory Corporation and CVS. He was never one for being inactive and after he retired, he went to work for Ingles where he continued to work for over 25 years making many friends who remember him fondly. Mr. Tallent was a long - time member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, where he faithfully served and taught the Men's Sunday School Class for over 53 years.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Gillespie Tallent, his daughter Aimy Tallent Cook (Ed) of Marietta, and his son, James Anthony "Tony" Tallent (Myra) of Indian Trail, N.C. Grandchildren include Parker Caroline Boland, Ashley Humphrey (Matt), Kristin Steadings (Michael), Stephanie Davisson, Nicole Tallent-Smith (Will), Katherine Widner (Ian), Christopher Tallent, and Noah Tallent. He is survived by 15 great grandchildren (Lilly, Shawn, Liam, Ryan, Pierce, Lucas, Stella, Graham, Miles, Finley, Carson, Jude, Emma, Adeline, and Finn) and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and loving sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Tallent was preceded in death by a grandson, Ian Jordan Fischer.

Mr. Tallent was the last surviving member of his 10 siblings.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday July 25, 2020 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Hospice of The Upstate for the excellent care they took of him during the last year.

A message of condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay Street, Easley SC 29642 or to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson SC 29621.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Aimy Tallent Cook.