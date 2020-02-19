CENTRAL — A visitation was held for Mr. Boyles, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Liberty Mortuary. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Robert Aubrey Boyles, 94, of 117 Cross Creek Road, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Prisma Health-Baptist Easley Hospital. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the widower of Phyllis Rodgers Boyles and a son of the late Morgan Daniel and Beatrice Lake Boyles. Mr. Boyles attended the University of West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., where he was a premed student. He later entered the U.S. Army where he served with the 11th Airborne during WWII. He was a self-employed cabinetmaker and was a longtime member of the Clemson Area Woodworkers Club.

Surviving are three daughters, Lycia Golson (Joseph), Beth Martinez (German), and Sara Douglas (Richard); seven sons, David Boyles (Becky), Craig Boyles (Betty), Philip Boyles (Meg), Mark Boyles (Sallie), Nathan Boyles, Sam Boyles (Sonya) and Aaron Boyles (Traci); three sisters, Jo Criss, Dora Everson and Shirley Flynn; a sister-in-law, Dianne Boyles; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Danny Boyles.

The family will be at their respective homes.