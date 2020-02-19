Robert Boyles

Service Information
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC
29657
(864)-843-9211
Obituary
Send Flowers

CENTRAL — A visitation was held for Mr. Boyles, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Liberty Mortuary. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Robert Aubrey Boyles, 94, of 117 Cross Creek Road, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Prisma Health-Baptist Easley Hospital. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the widower of Phyllis Rodgers Boyles and a son of the late Morgan Daniel and Beatrice Lake Boyles. Mr. Boyles attended the University of West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., where he was a premed student. He later entered the U.S. Army where he served with the 11th Airborne during WWII. He was a self-employed cabinetmaker and was a longtime member of the Clemson Area Woodworkers Club.

Surviving are three daughters, Lycia Golson (Joseph), Beth Martinez (German), and Sara Douglas (Richard); seven sons, David Boyles (Becky), Craig Boyles (Betty), Philip Boyles (Meg), Mark Boyles (Sallie), Nathan Boyles, Sam Boyles (Sonya) and Aaron Boyles (Traci); three sisters, Jo Criss, Dora Everson and Shirley Flynn; a sister-in-law, Dianne Boyles; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Danny Boyles.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
