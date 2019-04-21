Services Graham Funeral Home 1112 Kempsville Rd Chesapeake , VA 23322 (757) 382-7747 Resources More Obituaries for Aleli Romero Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Aleli G. Romero

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Aleli G. Romero passed peacefully on April 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Deacon Cris Romero, her eldest daughter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Romero and her husband Tim Turner, her son, Alchrysanth G. Romero and his partner Michael Kruelle, and youngest daughter, Dr. Cynthia Corrine Romero and her husband, Dr. Marc. Munoz. Dr. Aleli Romero also leaves behind a legacy of generosity, joy and service especially within the lives of her patients over 35 years, the Filipino-American community and the region of Hampton Roads.Dr. Aleli Romero was raised by her mother, Iluminada Dar Santos in Navotas Rizal, Philippines. She went to high school at St. James Academy which is under the Maryknoll Sisters. She met her high school sweetheart Deacon Crisanto D. Romero as they served as catechists teaching religious education to 2nd grade students. She graduated from medical school at the University of Santo Tomas, Philippines. She married Deacon Cris Romero in Hagunoy, Philippines. As Deacon Cris was active duty in the United States Navy, they transferred to Norfolk, VA. She completed her General Practice Residency at Portsmouth General Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. In 1977, she started her own private practice, Romero Family Practice, PC in Virginia Beach.One of her first volunteer activities was to work with other Filipino families to establish a way to preserve the Filipino culture while living in the United States. Thus, she joined and became President of the Filipino Womenâ€™s Club of Tidewater (FWCT), the oldest Filipino organization in the region. It was also decided that there needed to be a place where the next generation of Filipinos could learn about their beautiful culture as well as learn the language. Under her leadership as FWCT President, fundraising began in which proceeds would be used to build a facility which eventually became a reality known as the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia (PCC). Dr. Romero and other visionary Filipino leaders recognized the need for an umbrella organization to oversee the fundraising efforts and the activities to build such a center so the Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater (CUFOT) was established in 1976. Dr. Romero was elected as the first Executive President of CUFOT. She and Cris joined 31 other dedicated families to form the CUFOT/PCC Board of Trustees who provided the financial backing for the initial construction loan of the PCC.Despite struggles with breast cancer and Guillain Barre Syndrome, she persevered and used her personal challenges to benefit others. She led breast cancer survivor groups and raised awareness of breast cancer screening amongst her patients and the community. She was a medical staff member of Chesapeake General Hospital (now Chesapeake Regional Medical Center) and Sentara Leigh Hospital. She served as President of the Philippine Medical Association of Southeastern Virginia (PMASEV) and several years as its Chair of Continuing Medical Education Committee and Co-chair of its Medical Assistance Committee. She founded the Filipino Health Alliance (FHA) between the PMASEV, the Philippine Nurses Association of Virginia and the Philippine Medical Technologists of Virginia. Dr. Romero led the FHA as they hosted countless health fairs at churches and community events throughout Hampton Roads. She established the free clinic at St. Matthewâ€™s Catholic Church. After being inspired by the devotional experience in Lourdes, France, Dr. Romero led the fundraising, designing and building of a grotto for Mary, the Mother of Jesus, near the entrance of the church in Virginia Beach. Monthly rosaries still take place at the St. Matthewâ€™s Grotto. She collaborated with the Knights of Columbus Council #10601 to start the Dance for Cancer, a fundraiser whose proceeds went to the Patient Assistance Fund for the Sidney Oman Cancer Treatment Center at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and to Leeâ€™s Friends, a non-profit organization helping patients and families live with cancer. When Cris was President of the Filipino-American Veterans of Hampton Roads, she founded the Little Miss Philippines pageant as yet another fundraiser activity to help build the PCC.As President of the Girl Scout Council of Colonial Coast, she established a first aid room at the Place for Girls on Cedar Road, Chesapeake. A plaque bearing her name has hung at the entrance of the room since the dedication ceremony. She also has been presented with 3 awards by the Girl Scouts: GSUSA Thanks Badge-the highest award presented to an adult in Girl Scouts; the Dorothy Barber Lifetime Achievement Award â€" the highest award presented by the Council, and the Woman of Courage, Confidence and Character, for community leaders.She also served several years as President of the Tidewater Academy of Family Physicians. She was recognized as an Outstanding Professional Woman of Hampton Roads. She was in private practice for 35+ years before she was forced into retirement in July 2010 and is given credit by many patients for saving their lives. Dr. Aleli G. Romero was a loving, generous, compassionate, energetic, optimistic and inspiring wife, mother, friend, physician, godmother and community leader. Her legacy will live on through all of the efforts she started throughout her lifetime and through all the warm and wonderful memories of laughter and happiness that are cherished in our hearts. I. Prayer Services a. Day 4, Sun., April 21, 7pm Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia (PCC), 4857 Baxter Rd., VBb. Day 5-8, Mon.- Thurs., April 22-25, 7pm St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, VBc. Day 9, Fri., April 26, 6pm St. Matthew Catholic ChurchII. Wake Services - Fri., April 26, St. Matthew Catholic Church 5pm Visitation, 6pm Day 9 Novena Prayers, Christian Wake Service to followIII. Mass of the Resurrection - 11am, Sat., April 27, St. Matthew Catholic ChurchIV. Inurnment - Sat., May 4, St. Matthew Catholic Church 4:30pm International Rosary at Grotto outside Church, 5:30pm Mass, Inurnment Ceremony to follow. Selected organizations for donations in the name of Dr. Aleli Romero: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast; Leeâ€™s Friends; Patient Assistance Fund - Sid Oman Cancer Treatment Center; Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia; St. Matthew Catholic Church Building Fund. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family and for further information. 