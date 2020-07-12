Ann E. Graziadei, PhD, 70, of Virginia Beach who was into all things Minions or the Grinch, dropped the mic, exited stage left on March 1, 2020 , and has left the building just like Elvis. A former associate professor in the Dept of Physical Education&Recreation at Gallaudet University in Washington, DC, she won acclaim for her accomplishments as professor, scholar, athletic trainer and Red Cross volunteer. She was a native of Pelham, N.Y. and earned her bachelor's degree at SUNY Cortland, Masters at Indiana Univ and finally her Ph.D at the Univ of Maryland. During her life she was chosen to work as an athletic trainer for the World Games for the Deaf in Denmark, Bulgaria, and New Zealand, as well as the Goodwill Games and Friendship Games.After graduation from Cortland State, she started her teaching career at Solvay High School in NY where she taught physical education. After earning her master's degree, she became an instructor and head athletic trainer at Plymouth NH State College, and then at Barnard College. Her next adventure was as a lecturer and coach at Univ of Maine-Presque Isle. Afterwards, she accepted a professional staff position with the American Red Cross Northwest NC Chapter. During the next quarter of a century, Ann worked closely with American Red Cross programs and became a member of the national faculty and chair of a national headquarters committee.In 1984 Ann joined the faculty at Gallaudet University, the world's only liberal arts university for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. She was inducted into the university's Phi Alpha Phi honor society in 1988 and voted Phi Alpha Phi Teacher of the year in 1990. Upon her retirement in 2011 she decided to move southward from Alexandria, Virginia to the shores of Virginia Beach. She was a member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church where she volunteered in the social ministry outreach program for many years, as did her mother Marie. Ann was born in Subic Bay, Philippines to Capt. John D Graziadei (USN) and Marie Beier Graziadei. She grew up In Pelham NY with her two brothers. Ann was predeceased by her parents and brother John Graziadei of Knotts Island, NC Left to cherish her many memories are brother Jim Graziadei(Graz) and wife Juanita of Virginia Beach along with her nephews Jimmy Graziadei of Virginia Beach and John Graziadei of Denver, CO. She is also survived by niece Carmen Graziadei-Bryant(Michael) and grand-nephew Walter of Norfolk, VA. Ann was an eccentric lady who touched many lives and will be remembered most for her fun-loving spirit and her generous volunteering. For many years she volunteered with the Burke Volunteer Fire &Rescue Dept(Fairfax County Fire Station 14) in VA. She also coordinated workshops teaching firefighters/EMT's how to communicate with the Deaf in emergency situations.A memorial service will be held on July 24 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Virginia Beach at 1pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please wear masks and practice social distancing. No reception will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Burke Volunteer Fire & Rescue (Fairfax County Station 14) in VA or to the American Red Cross.



