Or Copy this URL to Share

Audrey Louise Decker passed away on July 22, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia at the age of 95. Originally from Branford, CT, she lived in Virginia Beach, VA for over 50 years. She is survived by three children, Audrey Bauchinger, Thomas Decker and Anne Decker, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store