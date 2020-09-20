1/1
Barbara (Walker) Riveros
1956 - 2020
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Barbara Walker Riveros passed away peacefully in her home. Barbara was born on April 26, 1956 in Norfolk, VA, to Robert E. Walker and Cecelia E. Walker. Barbara studied horticulture at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens in her early years. She has a passion for plants and anything to do with gardening. Her plants were her paradise and you might even call her a "tree hugger". She was a lover of animals, and her cats were like her children. Those who knew and loved Barbara knew what an empath she was and her heart of gold and giving spirit will be greatly missed by all.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father; 2 brothers, Eddie and Steve, and a sister, Robin. She is survived by her mother Ellen; sister Donna, and several nieces and nephews who she adored.

A celebration of life will be held at her family home Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The family would like to request a donation in her name to Norfolk Botanical Gardens or for you to purchase a tree and plant it in lieu of sending flowers. To offer the family condolences, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
at her family home
