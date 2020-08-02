Bernadine A. Barney, 91, passed away July 21, 2020. She the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Brussock Ruseskas. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years, Stephen Barney, and by her sons, Stephen M. Barney and Christian A. Barney.
Survivors include her daughter, Bernadine White (Whitey) of Colington Harbor, N.C. and daughter-in-law, Peggy Price Barney of Norfolk. Bernadine is also survived by four grandchildren, Zeke and Sabrina White of Colington Harbor, and Bret and Kelly Barney of Norfolk. She is also survived by her sisters, Rosalie Hoffman, of Kingston, PA and Mary Lou Williams, of Elmira NY. She is survived and loved by many nieces and nephews.
Bernadine was a wonderful wife and mother. She lovingly supported her family and husband throughout his Navy career. She was a Red Cross volunteer for four years. She loved gardening and took great care of her yard, but the love of her life was her grandchildren. She was independent, incredibly determined and lived life on her own terms. The family would like recognize and thank her wonderful neighbors, Susan and Paul Sutton, Tracy and Kelly Burton and Jeff. Their care, help and support allowed her to remain living independently in her own home, as she wanted.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
