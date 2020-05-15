Charlene "June" Sawyer, 90, of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.
Miss Sawyer was born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 18, 1929, a daughter of the late Lemuel Keeling and F. Mae (Harell) Sawyer.
June was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. She retired from C&P Telephone Company / Lucent Tech in 1984 after thirty-six years of service where she was employed as a Senior Clerk. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneer of America and enjoyed gardening flowers.
In addition to her parents, Miss Sawyer was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth L. Sawyer, Russell H. Sawyer, and Merrill A. "Mikey" Sawyer; and her special pet dog, "Kaspaw".
Surviving is a niece, Sandra Russell and her husband Larry and a nephew, "Buzzy" Sawyer, all of Staunton.
A private graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 15, 2020.