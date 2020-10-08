1/1
Dean Alan Bagby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Alan Bagby, 62, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg and raised in Norfolk, Virginia; he was a graduate of Lake Taylor High School. Dean was an associate with Food Lion for more than 37 years. He was a very kind, caring, generous and most humane person. He always went out of his way to help others and always left a positive lasting impression on everyone he met. Dean was devoted to his family; they meant everything to him. He was predeceased by his Mother, Virginia Lee Chewning.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Robin Elaine Bagby; father, Eugene C. Bagby; daughter, Jennifer Ann McDonald; two brothers, Dwayne and Dennis Bagby; sister, Shauna Bagby Briley; loving pet and "grandpuppy", Callie Mae; several nieces, nephews and extended family as well as a host of many loving friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Woodlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of South Hampton Roads. You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved