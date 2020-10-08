Dean Alan Bagby, 62, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg and raised in Norfolk, Virginia; he was a graduate of Lake Taylor High School. Dean was an associate with Food Lion for more than 37 years. He was a very kind, caring, generous and most humane person. He always went out of his way to help others and always left a positive lasting impression on everyone he met. Dean was devoted to his family; they meant everything to him. He was predeceased by his Mother, Virginia Lee Chewning.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Robin Elaine Bagby; father, Eugene C. Bagby; daughter, Jennifer Ann McDonald; two brothers, Dwayne and Dennis Bagby; sister, Shauna Bagby Briley; loving pet and "grandpuppy", Callie Mae; several nieces, nephews and extended family as well as a host of many loving friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Woodlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of South Hampton Roads. You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com