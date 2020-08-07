1/1
Delbert Smith Sr.
1926 - 2020
Delbert C. Smith, Sr., slept away peacefully on August 1, 2020. He was born on

September 1, 1926 in Gates County, NC. to the late Lonnie C. Smith Sr. and Daisy Smith. He was married to Mattie Stevens Smith for 68 years. Added to the union were four children, Delbert Jr., Ray Sr., Carol, and Stephen.

Most of his childhood was spend in North Carolina where he initially attended the Cooper School in Sunbury, N.C.. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he was a crane operator.Â  He rose from that level to and retired as Superintendent of the shop (Shop 02).

Delbert was a member of the Noble Street Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board more than 60 years (including several years as Chairman).Â  He drove charter buses part-time for Andrew Jones, and Gaines Bus Services. He was active in the community as a Voting precinct worker, Jim Dandy Club, Meals-On- Wheels, assisted with baseball at Charles Peete Little League and former Prince Hall affiliated Mason.

He was predeceased by two sons, Delbert Jr., and Stephen; four brothers William Smith, Lonnie Smith, Alvin Smith and Edward Smith; one sister Nellie Wilson Lodge.Â  He is survived by his wife Mattie; a daughter, Carol Turner (Glenn) and a son, Ray Sr. (Marion); two sisters, Pastor Maggie White, and Mary Johnson, and seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Noble Street Baptist Church, 100 Noble Street, Portsmouth. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. Viewing at Corprew Funeral Home, Portsmouth from 2pm -7pm on Friday, August 7, 2020. Facial covering required to attend viewing and funeral service.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Noble Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
