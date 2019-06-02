Dolores W. Grimstead passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 with her children at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd.A lifelong Norfolk resident, Dolores graduated from Norview High School, earned an undergraduate degree from Longwood University and a Masterâ€™s Degree from the College of William and Mary. She began her career at Oscar Smith High School and completed it at Kempsville High School, teaching United States History. She sponsored numerous activities, including cheerleading, senior class, and yearbook. She also served as a mentor to many new teachers, providing guidance, a nonjudgmental ear, and lots of laughter. Dolores was active in her church, having served on the vestry and as an acolyte, lay chalicer, lay Eucharistic minister, and lay reader.She is survived by her children Lisa Kopacz and husband Steve, Tina Rider and husband Tim, her daughter-in-law Doreen Kopacz, and her grandchildren Sara and Jake Rider, and Alicia Meenan. Also surviving are her sisters Velma DePowell (Andy), Karen Liles (Lewis), and Judy Jugan. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 AM at the Church of the Epiphany, 1530 Lafayette Blvd, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of the Epiphany Memorial Fund. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary