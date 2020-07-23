1/1
Doris B. Holt
Franklin - Doris Blythe "Dot" Holt, 88, widow of Fenton Bryant Holt, Sr., passed away on July 20, 2020 in East Pavilion. A native of Southampton County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Sweetie Lee Blythe. Dot was also predeceased by a daughter, Jewel H. Nolte and her husband, Mike Nolte, a grandson, Jeffrey David Holt, and siblings, Virgie B. Harris, Margaret B. Wilson, Claris B. Graham, Vina B. Overby, Lola B. Bass, Stella B. Richardson, Janice B. Hollowell, Shirley West March, Charles Morris Blythe, and Edgar Blythe.

Dot attended Hunterdale Christian Church and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Lugoff, SC.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Judy H. Dundalow (Joe) of Courtland and June H. Perry (Chris) of Cross Hill, SC; two sons, Fenton Bryant Holt, Jr. (Debra) and Vincent Perry Holt (Connie) both of Franklin; grandchildren, Fenton Bryant "Bud" Holt, III, April H. Boyce (Kevin), Michael V. Holt, William L. Holt (Meredith) and Kay Pulley Holt; great grandchildren, Olivia Holt, Dakota Holt, Peyton Holt, Jake Holt, Sawyer Boyce, Jackson Boyce, Fenton Bryant Holt, IV, Ellie Holt and Asher Holt; a brother Carey Hinson Blythe; a special niece and nephew, JoAnn and Raymond West; and many other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of The Village at Woods Edge and East Pavilion and a special caregiver and friend, Debbie Munford, for the wonderful care.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Poplar Spring Cemetery with Pastor Randy Wright officiating. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Dept. or Franklin Fire and Rescue. www.wrightfuneralhome.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Poplar Spring Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
(757) 562-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
