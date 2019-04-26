Earl George Fischl, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his children on April 22, 2019. Earl, a retired Navy Master Chief and a retired Civil Service employee, was born on October 23, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. He fell in love with Virginia Beach and decided to make it his home. His favorite hobbies were reading his Bible and spending time with his cherished family and beautiful bride of 45 years. Earl was a long-time member of Lynnhaven United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School leader. Earl leaves behind his devoted daughters, Stephany Fischl (Ricardo Garibay), Gaynor Heine (Rick); his treasured grandchildren, Taylor, Paul, and Dawson; and his dear siblings, Jack Fischl (Cralinda), Carol Schwark (Dan), James Fischl (Louise), and Joan Koler (Bob, preceded.) Earl is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley â€œDee Deeâ€ Virginia Speight Fischl; his birthmother, Elizabeth Lucas, and parents, Otto and Mary Fischl. Visitation will be Friday, April 26th, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynnhaven Chapel, Virginia Beach. Earlâ€™s celebration of life will be Saturday, April 27th, at 3 p.m., at Lynnhaven United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary