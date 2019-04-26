The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Fischl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl George Fischl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl George Fischl Obituary
Earl George Fischl, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his children on April 22, 2019. Earl, a retired Navy Master Chief and a retired Civil Service employee, was born on October 23, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. He fell in love with Virginia Beach and decided to make it his home. His favorite hobbies were reading his Bible and spending time with his cherished family and beautiful bride of 45 years. Earl was a long-time member of Lynnhaven United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School leader. Earl leaves behind his devoted daughters, Stephany Fischl (Ricardo Garibay), Gaynor Heine (Rick); his treasured grandchildren, Taylor, Paul, and Dawson; and his dear siblings, Jack Fischl (Cralinda), Carol Schwark (Dan), James Fischl (Louise), and Joan Koler (Bob, preceded.) Earl is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley â€œDee Deeâ€ Virginia Speight Fischl; his birthmother, Elizabeth Lucas, and parents, Otto and Mary Fischl. Visitation will be Friday, April 26th, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynnhaven Chapel, Virginia Beach. Earlâ€™s celebration of life will be Saturday, April 27th, at 3 p.m., at Lynnhaven United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Download Now