Edrina Toxey
1955 - 2020
Edrina Toxey of Castle Court, Suffolk, VA departed this life on May 5, 2020 while a patient in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. On February 2, 1955, she was born in Franklin to Edward T. and Effie Ricks.

Edrina was employed for thirty-five years with the U.S. Post Office as a Postal Clerk. Edrina was a National Certified Fitness and Yoga Instructor and she was a part-time employee of the Suffolk YMCA.

At an early age, Edrina joined New Hope Baptist Church where she served as a Trustee, the church treasurer, church clerk, an usher and an honorary choir member.

In 1973, Edrina graduated from Franklin High School and furthered her education at Paul D. Camp Community College where she received an associate degree in Secretarial Science.

Edrina was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Stanley Ricks and Lawrence Ricks. She is survived by her husband, Donne Toxey, one daughter, Erica Ricks; sisters, Debra Harper and Gloria Fugate; one brother, Dennis Ricks; grandchildren, Michelle Ricks, Tayshaun Sharpe; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The service for Mrs. Toxey will be private, however a family and public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 during the following times: family viewing-9:00 to 9:30 AM; public viewing 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM. You are invited to view the service for Mrs. Toxey on Monday at 12:00 PM via this link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/94991246

A service with dignity by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street, Franklin. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
