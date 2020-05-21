Ernest Ray Respass, Sr., 87, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Mr. Respass was born in Old Norfolk County and was the son of the late Rosen Edward and Gertrude Waller Respass. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Evie Respass; and sisters, Ellen Respass and Leona McKinney.
Ray was Superintendent for 27 years at Hecht Construction before starting his own framing business. He served as a deacon for several different churches.
Survivors include three sons, Ernest Respass, Jr. (Judy), Larry Respass, Sr. (Kathy) and Johnny Respass (Janet); daughter, Karen Clay Respass; ten grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter as well as one brother, David Respass.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Pastor Tim Lambert will officiate. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Hazel Green, Elizabeth Simpson, Autumn Care and a special grandson, Larry Wayne for always taking care of his grandpa. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.