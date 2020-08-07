On August 1, 2020 our dear George Stanley Smith, Jr. was welcomed into the presence of his Lord and Savior.He was born in Norfolk, VA on November 8, 1949 to Katherine & Stanley Smith and lived all his life as a native of Virginia Beach. George graduated from Princess Anne High School and joined the Army National Guard.After serving, he began a long-standing professional career in the forklift industry where he currently worked in sales and customer service at CFE Equipment Corp.George dearly loved his family and especially his grandchildren, as well as his church family, neighbors, friends, and those he worked with. He really enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, especially with his sons. George loved going on mission trips with his wife to Russia to help minister to orphaned children and teens. George loved music and camping with family and friends, especially at Kerr Lake. He also enjoyed saltwater fishing, woodworking projects, going to dirt track races, and getting new tools.George was married to his loving wife Donna for almost 40 years. They have two daughters, Jennifer and Katie, three sons, George "Sonny" (and wife Joy), David (and wife Ryane), Philip (and wife Andrea) and five grandchildren, Jonas, Abel, Wesley, Hope, and Connor. Also cherishing George's memory is his dear and beloved sister Gail Harris. George was predeceased by his parents and his older brother Al.A Celebration of Life for George will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, August 9th at Wave Church, 1000 N Great Neck Rd in Virginia Beach.The service will also be streamed online atSeating will comply with all social distancing guidelines in accordance with the CDC and State of Virginia regulations. A mask is required to enter and exit the building. With our deepest regrets, due to current regulations, there will be no gathering of family and friends following the service.George appreciated and supported the Union Mission ministry in Norfolk, where they are dedicated to helping the many homeless in our area. In lieu of flowers, a donation to this ministry is welcomed in his honor.We thank God for all of your many, many loving prayers and kind messages. They have sustained our family through these extremely tough days.