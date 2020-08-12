KNOTTS ISLAND - Georgia S. Cason, 83, died August 9, 2020 at her residence. Georgia was born to the late George and Sue (Witt) Sauer. She was a member of Knotts Island Baptist Church. Georgia enjoyed crocheting and was well known for her cake decorating. She was predeceased by her husband, James Cason, Sr., and a brother, Gene "Skip" Sauer.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Michael Cason (Vickie), George Cason (Denise), Wayne Cason (Patricia), & James "Jimmy" Cason (Barbara), all of Knotts Island; sister, Ginger Johnson; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; & a host of other family & friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at Knotts Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knotts Island Baptist Church. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
