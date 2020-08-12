1/
Georgia S. Cason
KNOTTS ISLAND - Georgia S. Cason, 83, died August 9, 2020 at her residence. Georgia was born to the late George and Sue (Witt) Sauer. She was a member of Knotts Island Baptist Church. Georgia enjoyed crocheting and was well known for her cake decorating. She was predeceased by her husband, James Cason, Sr., and a brother, Gene "Skip" Sauer.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Michael Cason (Vickie), George Cason (Denise), Wayne Cason (Patricia), & James "Jimmy" Cason (Barbara), all of Knotts Island; sister, Ginger Johnson; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; & a host of other family & friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at Knotts Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knotts Island Baptist Church. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Knotts Island Cemetery
August 11, 2020
A beautiful woman and friend whom I loved dearly . My craft days won't be the same without talking to Ms Georgia trading ideas!
She could be having a bad day and always be positive therefore always making me feel better about everything. Her spirit ,her faith reminded me to be so thankful and not complain. To her family, you all were blessed beyond words to have this lady for your
Mother.❤
Amy Corbell
Friend
