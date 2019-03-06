Hadwigis â€œVickieâ€ Maria Talbert, 61, of Chesapeake passed away at home peacefully after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer. Vickie met the love of her life, Oliver Talbert, while he was serving in the US Army, in Amberg, Germany. She became a naturalized US Citizen in 1995. She proudly served in training the military and law enforcement and made a lot of friends and family while working with Blackwater. Vickie loved to travel with Oliver and never missed a chance to return home to Germany when able. Her smile could always light up a room. She always put friends and familyâ€™s needs above her own. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, Oliver Talbert, who passed away just before Christmas in 2016. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons; James Talbert and his wife, Megan, and Chris Talbert and his wife Shannon; a grandson, Jake; two siblings, a brother, Eduard Gruber and a sister, Lydia Schon; and other extended family, all of Germany.A memorial service will be conducted in her memory at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, March 9, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The at https://donate3.cancer.org.Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary